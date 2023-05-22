Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday noon at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 71.

The actor was reportedly under treatment for multi-organ damage and his condition was said to be critical. He had been hospitalised for the past few weeks.

He was last seen in Vasantha Mullai (2023).

Meena and Sarath Babu in 'Vengamamba' (Express Archive)

Sarath Babu (Express Archive)

It may be noted that on May 3, the actor's family stated that he was on the road to recovery and was subsequently shifted to another ward. However, the actor's health condition worsened, and he breathed his last on Monday.

Sarath Babu, who made his debut in a Telugu film, Rama Rajyam, in 1973, became famous for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Sarath Babu has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

