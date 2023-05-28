Actor Anjali's 50th film titled 'Eegai'

By Express News Service

Actor Anjali's upcoming 50th film is titled Eegai, the makers announced it on Saturday. The title poster features Anjali with her head covered with a scarf, standing amidst the sea of black umbrellas in the rain.

Produced by D3 Productions and Green Amusement Productions, the upcoming film is directed by Ashok Velayutham, The film's music is composed by Dharan Kumar. Cinematographer Sridhar and editor Praveen KL round out the technical team of this film. Arivu has penned the lyrics for the songs in Eegai.

Meanwhile, Anjali was last seen in the Malayalam film Iratta, alongside Joju George. Apart from Eegai, she is also filming for Shankar's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, Nassar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

