Trailer of Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannan' to drop on this date

By Express News Service

On Sunday, the makers of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan announced that the trailer and audio of the film will be launched on June 1. The film stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

Expected to have a June release, Maamannan has music composed by AR Rahman. The director had earlier revealed that “Maamannan will be a big film in my career with an ensemble star cast. The film talks about significant politics. And Vadivelu's role will be a surprise and it will reiterate the big legend that he is.”

The film is backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant movies. Maamannan has cinematography by Theni Eswar while editing is being handled by Selva. Yugabharathi has penned the lyrics for the songs while the dance choreography is handled by Sandy.

It is to be noted that Maamannan will be Udhayanidhi's last film before he assigns himself to a full-fledged political career.

On Sunday, the makers of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan announced that the trailer and audio of the film will be launched on June 1. The film stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Expected to have a June release, Maamannan has music composed by AR Rahman. The director had earlier revealed that “Maamannan will be a big film in my career with an ensemble star cast. The film talks about significant politics. And Vadivelu's role will be a surprise and it will reiterate the big legend that he is.” The film is backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant movies. Maamannan has cinematography by Theni Eswar while editing is being handled by Selva. Yugabharathi has penned the lyrics for the songs while the dance choreography is handled by Sandy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is to be noted that Maamannan will be Udhayanidhi's last film before he assigns himself to a full-fledged political career.