Teaser of Thangalaan is out

Thangalaan is expected to showcase the story of the origins of the Kolar Gold Field of Karnataka.

Published: 01st November 2023

Thangalaan

A scene from the teaser of Vikram's Thangalaan.

By Express News Service

The teaser of Thangalaan, the upcoming film starring actor Vikram in the lead role, was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26, 2024.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Hari Krishnan among others. Thangalaan is expected to showcase the story of the origins of the Kolar Gold Field of Karnataka.

The teaser, which has haunting music, and an absence of dialogues, seems to have a signature style of Ranjith, that shows the livelihood of people from different sections. There are celebration, action, oppression, and emotional aspects that the teaser reveals.

Studio Green and Neelam Productions are backing Thangalaan. The film has music by GV Prakash, marking his first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is also the maiden venture of Ranjith working with Vikram. Tamil Prabha is the film's co-writer, while Selva RK and SS Murthi will handle the editing and art departments, respectively.

