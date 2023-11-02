Home Entertainment Tamil

Aishwarya Rajesh’s next film to be a comedy thriller 

The makers are looking to shoot the film in Chennai and Puducherry and wrap up by December.

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

On Wednesday, actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s next film went on floors. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, and Arjun Chidambaram, among others. According to the makers, the film is expected to be a comedy thriller.

The film is written and directed by Savari Muthu, which marks his directorial debut. The filmmaker has earlier worked as a writer in films like Darling, Hero, Kanaa, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Savari Muthi speaks about the plot details of the film.

“Even though it is a comedy thriller and will be a wholesome family entertainer, we have tried to tell a social message at the end. The film revolves around an ordinary nurse, who at one point tries to question the many injustices that plague the society.”

The makers are looking to shoot the film in Chennai and Puducherry and wrap up by December. The film is expected to be released sometime in April next year. While talking about why he thought Aishwarya Rajesh would be perfect for the role, the director says, “I have known her (Aishwarya) for some time now and we have worked on many projects.

After I expressed my interest in working with her on a film, she immediately agreed to collaborate. I started to write this project shortly afterwards. So the film was always supposed to have her play the lead.” The technical crew of the film consists of editing by Sarath Kumar, music by D Imman and cinematography by Thamizh A Azhagan.

“There will be four songs in the film, a dance number and a few melodies,” adds Savari Muthu. The film is backed by Blaze Kannan under Dwarka Productions. The makers are looking to reveal the title of the film soon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwarya Rajesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp