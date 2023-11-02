Aishwarya Rajesh’s next film to be a comedy thriller 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

On Wednesday, actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s next film went on floors. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, and Arjun Chidambaram, among others. According to the makers, the film is expected to be a comedy thriller.

The film is written and directed by Savari Muthu, which marks his directorial debut. The filmmaker has earlier worked as a writer in films like Darling, Hero, Kanaa, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Savari Muthi speaks about the plot details of the film.

“Even though it is a comedy thriller and will be a wholesome family entertainer, we have tried to tell a social message at the end. The film revolves around an ordinary nurse, who at one point tries to question the many injustices that plague the society.”

The makers are looking to shoot the film in Chennai and Puducherry and wrap up by December. The film is expected to be released sometime in April next year. While talking about why he thought Aishwarya Rajesh would be perfect for the role, the director says, “I have known her (Aishwarya) for some time now and we have worked on many projects.

After I expressed my interest in working with her on a film, she immediately agreed to collaborate. I started to write this project shortly afterwards. So the film was always supposed to have her play the lead.” The technical crew of the film consists of editing by Sarath Kumar, music by D Imman and cinematography by Thamizh A Azhagan.

“There will be four songs in the film, a dance number and a few melodies,” adds Savari Muthu. The film is backed by Blaze Kannan under Dwarka Productions. The makers are looking to reveal the title of the film soon.

