Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran's 'Captain Miller' joins the Pongal 2024 race

By Express News Service

Dhanush's much-expected action film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran has been pushed to a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 15, will now be released for Pongal 2024. Captain Miller will now release alongside Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan and Sundar C's Aranmanai 4.

Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan, Shivrajkumar, John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is expected to be an action drama, set against the pre-Independence era.

The technical crew of the film includes music composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Siddharth Nuni. Captain Miller is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. Lyca Productions has bagged the theatrical rights for the film and will be presenting it overseas.

After Captain Miller, Dhanush and Arun will be once again reuniting for a film. The film will be backed by Wunderbar Films.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Dhanush's much-expected action film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran has been pushed to a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 15, will now be released for Pongal 2024. Captain Miller will now release alongside Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan and Sundar C's Aranmanai 4. Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan, Shivrajkumar, John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish, among others. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is expected to be an action drama, set against the pre-Independence era. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The technical crew of the film includes music composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Siddharth Nuni. Captain Miller is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. Lyca Productions has bagged the theatrical rights for the film and will be presenting it overseas. After Captain Miller, Dhanush and Arun will be once again reuniting for a film. The film will be backed by Wunderbar Films. Our #CAPTAINMILLER is all set for a grand Release this PONGAL / SANKRANTI 2024 #CaptainMillerFromPongal#CaptainMillerFromSankranti @dhanushkraja @ArunMatheswaran @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @gvprakash @priyankaamohan @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/xE43r89EEQ — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) November 8, 2023 (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp