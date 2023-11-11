Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic starring Dhanush confirmed, for 2025

By Express News Service

Actor Dhanush, who has often expressed his admiration for veteran musician Ilaiyaraaja and has sung in his composition, will be portraying the latter in the upcoming biopic. The film is set to go on floors in October 2024, with the makers aiming to release sometime around mid-2025. The project is yet to get a title.

The new film is a part of collaboration between Connekkt Media and Mercuri Group, and is the first film from their slate of multiple films set for the next three years.

Talking about the collaboration, Connekkt Media’s Varun Mathur said, “Mercuri is one of the most reputed names in the global entertainment space and has been an amazing partner to us and we are thrilled to be joining hands with them to produce multiple mega-budget films starting with the biopic of a music legend unlike any other. As a national studio, our partnership with Mercuri places us in a great position to deliver enthralling content to millions of fans in India and globally during this very exciting phase.”

Sriram Bakthisaran, MD & Group CEO, Mercuri, said, “A resurgence of quality content from the region which is home to the four thriving film industries besides a large entertainment-hungry viewership, a larger than life fan following base seen nowhere in the world. The content coming out from this region is fast attracting global interests and gaining prominence on pan India scale with our already significant presence in the south market having serviced some of the biggest production houses and celebrities in the past.” “We feel we are better placed to expand our offerings than before as we jointly venture out to feed all stakeholders including the consumer,” he added.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actor Dhanush, who has often expressed his admiration for veteran musician Ilaiyaraaja and has sung in his composition, will be portraying the latter in the upcoming biopic. The film is set to go on floors in October 2024, with the makers aiming to release sometime around mid-2025. The project is yet to get a title. The new film is a part of collaboration between Connekkt Media and Mercuri Group, and is the first film from their slate of multiple films set for the next three years. Talking about the collaboration, Connekkt Media’s Varun Mathur said, “Mercuri is one of the most reputed names in the global entertainment space and has been an amazing partner to us and we are thrilled to be joining hands with them to produce multiple mega-budget films starting with the biopic of a music legend unlike any other. As a national studio, our partnership with Mercuri places us in a great position to deliver enthralling content to millions of fans in India and globally during this very exciting phase.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sriram Bakthisaran, MD & Group CEO, Mercuri, said, “A resurgence of quality content from the region which is home to the four thriving film industries besides a large entertainment-hungry viewership, a larger than life fan following base seen nowhere in the world. The content coming out from this region is fast attracting global interests and gaining prominence on pan India scale with our already significant presence in the south market having serviced some of the biggest production houses and celebrities in the past.” “We feel we are better placed to expand our offerings than before as we jointly venture out to feed all stakeholders including the consumer,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp