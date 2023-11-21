Actor Dhanush’s son Yatra fined for riding superbike without license, helmet

By Online Desk

The Tamil Nadu Traffic Police has imposed a Rs 1000 fine on Dhanush’s older son, Yatra (17), for riding a superbike in Chennai without a driving license or helmet, according to media reports. As he is not 18 yet, he is not eligible for a driving licence in India.

A video went viral on social media showing Yatra learning to ride a bike with an instructor in the Poes Garden area. He had a mask on while riding the bike. The bike's number plate too was not visible in the video.

To ascertain the rider's identity, the traffic police initiated an investigation and questioned Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the boy's mother. It was then confirmed that it was indeed Yatra. A fine was collected by the police later.

The video was later deleted.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separated in 2022 and have been co-parenting their two sons Yatra and Linga (13) since.

On the workfront, Aishwaryaa is working on her directorial 'Lal Salaam' starrring her father Superstar Rajinikanth is set to release next year. It also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The teaser of the film was released recently.

On the other hand, Dhanush will be next seen in the period-action adventure movie 'Captian Miller', written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, and the Hindi film "Tere Ishk Mein", where he is reuniting with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The Tamil Nadu Traffic Police has imposed a Rs 1000 fine on Dhanush’s older son, Yatra (17), for riding a superbike in Chennai without a driving license or helmet, according to media reports. As he is not 18 yet, he is not eligible for a driving licence in India. A video went viral on social media showing Yatra learning to ride a bike with an instructor in the Poes Garden area. He had a mask on while riding the bike. The bike's number plate too was not visible in the video. To ascertain the rider's identity, the traffic police initiated an investigation and questioned Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the boy's mother. It was then confirmed that it was indeed Yatra. A fine was collected by the police later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The video was later deleted. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separated in 2022 and have been co-parenting their two sons Yatra and Linga (13) since. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini) On the workfront, Aishwaryaa is working on her directorial 'Lal Salaam' starrring her father Superstar Rajinikanth is set to release next year. It also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The teaser of the film was released recently. On the other hand, Dhanush will be next seen in the period-action adventure movie 'Captian Miller', written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, and the Hindi film "Tere Ishk Mein", where he is reuniting with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp