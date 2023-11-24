Release of Vikram's spy film 'Dhruva Natchathiram' pushed again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gautham Menon and Vikram fans were excitedly gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, for real this time. Unfortunately, on Friday, the director took to his official X handle to announce that the film has been postponed, yet again.

The makers had announced recently that the spy action film will hit theatres on November 24.

He wrote, "Sorry, unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more. Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world."

Further, addressing his supportive fans, he wrote, "The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days and we'll arrive!"

The film is backed by Ondraga Entertainment in association with Oruoorileoru Film House. It is to be noted that the production of Dhruva Natchathiram began in 2016. The film's release has been postponed many times owing to production difficulties.

Apart from Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram also stars Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others.

With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran, Dhruva Natchathiram has editing by Praveen Antony.

Its soundtrack is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

