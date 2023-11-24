Home Entertainment Tamil

Release of Vikram's spy film 'Dhruva Natchathiram' pushed again

The makers had announced recently that the spy action film will hit theatres on November 24.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram in 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

Vikram in 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gautham Menon and Vikram fans were excitedly gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, for real this time. Unfortunately, on Friday, the director took to his official X handle to announce that the film has been postponed, yet again. 

The makers had announced recently that the spy action film will hit theatres on November 24.

He wrote, "Sorry, unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more. Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world." 

Further, addressing his supportive fans, he wrote, "The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days and we'll arrive!" 

The film is backed by Ondraga Entertainment in association with Oruoorileoru Film House. It is to be noted that the production of Dhruva Natchathiram began in 2016. The film's release has been postponed many times owing to production difficulties.

Apart from Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram also stars Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others.

With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran, Dhruva Natchathiram has editing by Praveen Antony.

Its soundtrack is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhruva Natchathiram Gautham Vasudev Menon vikram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp