By Express News Service

The trailer of Annapoorani, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor Nayanthara in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday. The film is set to release on December 1 in theatres.

The trailer shows Annapoorani coming from an orthodox Hindi household who aspires to become a chef. While her dreams get hurdled because she comes from a vegetarian family, she goes on to secretly pursue her passion to become a chef. She also gets acquainted with Jai’s Farhan in the process.

Nilesh Krishnaa will be making his directorial debut with Annapoorani. The film has Chennai and Trichy as the backdrop and features a musical score by Thaman S.

Besides Nayanthara, the film also stars Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi are also part of the cast.

The film's cinematography will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and Praveen Antony will be handling the editing. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Naad SStudios and Trident Arts.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

