First look out for Sundar C- Anurag Kashyap’s One 2 One

The technical crew of One 2 One includes cinematographer Praveen, editor C S Premkumar, and music director Sidharth Vipin.

One 2 One. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
On Monday, actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look poster of Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film. Titled One 2 One, the film is written and directed by K Thirugnanam. One 2 One is billed to be an action thriller.

Speaking about the film, director K Thirugnanam shares, “Sundar C plays a middle-class family man. One fine day, his daughter is abducted, and on investigating he discovers that a big crime network is involved in the kidnapping. How he solves the mystery and saves his daughter forms the rest of the story.”

One 2 One is also set to star Nitu Chandra, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Varmman in prominent roles. The film has been shot in and around Chennai, in locations such as Koyambedu Metro, Ennore Beach area, Binny Mills, etc. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

The technical crew of One 2 One includes cinematographer Praveen, editor C S Premkumar, and music director Sidharth Vipin. The makers will reveal more details about the teaser, trailer and release date of the film soon.

