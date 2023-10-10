Upcoming Tamil film 'Veerayi Makkal' to highlight importance of familial bonds

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first look poster of the upcoming family-drama Veerayi Makkal, was released by the makers on Monday.

The film stars Vela Ramamoorthy, Deepa Shankar, Suresh Nandha, Rama, Senthil Kumari, Jerald Milton, Pandi, and late actor Marimuthu, among others.

Veerayi Makkal is written and directed by Nagaraj Karuppaih, with Suresh Nandhi backing the film under his White Screen Films banner.

Speaking to CE, the director said, “It is a rooted film, which will focus on familial relationships and highlights the importance of bonds and relatives. The message of the film is to give priority to humanity and relationships over material happiness, while also not letting generational gap drift us apart.”

The director further revealed that the dubbing and post-production works are currently underway and that they are looking to release the film sometime in December.

According to Nagaraj, the film is set against the backdrop of Pudukottai and the shooting took place in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the films that inspired him to make Veerayi Makkal, the director says, “The film is similar to Pandavar Bhoomi, Mayandi Kudumbathar, Kizhakku Cheemayile which also highlights family sentiments,” he added.

Vela Ramamoorthy, Marimuthu, and Jerald Milton play three brothers, with Deepa Shankar playing the sister.

Theatre artist Pandi, who appeared in Tamil Kudimagan, plays the mother, Veerayi.

Veerayi Makkal’s technical crew consists of Seenivasan as the cinematographer while Mugan Vel is handling the editing and the music is composed by Deepan Chakravarthy.

The first look poster of the upcoming family-drama Veerayi Makkal, was released by the makers on Monday. The film stars Vela Ramamoorthy, Deepa Shankar, Suresh Nandha, Rama, Senthil Kumari, Jerald Milton, Pandi, and late actor Marimuthu, among others. Veerayi Makkal is written and directed by Nagaraj Karuppaih, with Suresh Nandhi backing the film under his White Screen Films banner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to CE, the director said, “It is a rooted film, which will focus on familial relationships and highlights the importance of bonds and relatives. The message of the film is to give priority to humanity and relationships over material happiness, while also not letting generational gap drift us apart.” The director further revealed that the dubbing and post-production works are currently underway and that they are looking to release the film sometime in December. Happy to share #VeerayiMakkal First Look. Congrats team. starring #VelaRamamoorthy #Marimuthu #DeepaShankar #SureshNandha #Rama #SenthilKumari #JeraldMilton #Pandi #WhiteScreenFilms@nagarajkarupaya @sureshkngsuper@sriniclassic @vel_mugan @Deepan_composer @teamaimpr… pic.twitter.com/NDdbLVpjBW — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) October 9, 2023 According to Nagaraj, the film is set against the backdrop of Pudukottai and the shooting took place in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Talking about the films that inspired him to make Veerayi Makkal, the director says, “The film is similar to Pandavar Bhoomi, Mayandi Kudumbathar, Kizhakku Cheemayile which also highlights family sentiments,” he added. Vela Ramamoorthy, Marimuthu, and Jerald Milton play three brothers, with Deepa Shankar playing the sister. Theatre artist Pandi, who appeared in Tamil Kudimagan, plays the mother, Veerayi. Veerayi Makkal’s technical crew consists of Seenivasan as the cinematographer while Mugan Vel is handling the editing and the music is composed by Deepan Chakravarthy.