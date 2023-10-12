Nelson Venkatesan’s next titled 'DNA'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Nelson Venkatesan, who recently directed Farhana, is back with a new film titled DNA. The upcoming film stars Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead. Jayanthi Ambethkumar and Ambethkumar are backing this project under the Olympia Movies banner. Talking about the film, Nelson shares.

“I made Farhana as a drama film with a few thriller aspects, but a section of the audience considered it to be a drama.” He goes on to add that the film will also have action, “I will always play to my strengths, which include powerful characters, good writing and solid emotions.

Additionally, this film will have ample stunts and songs.” The director further sheds light on why he chose Atharvaa and Nimisha as the film’s leads. “I have been observing Atharvaa from Bana Kaathadi. I find his eyes to be very powerful. I am a huge fan of Nimisha Sajayan, and she is one of the finest performers in the country. She was our first and only choice, and I think this will be a memorable character for Nimisha in her filmography,” he shares.

With the film’s pooja ceremony completed, Nelson reveals details about the title, “The term DNA has a lot of layers, and when one reads the word, many things may come to their mind. There may be a connection to all those meanings in the film.” The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak. DNA will be edited by VJ Joseph Sabu while Parthiban handles the cinematography and Shivashankar is the art director. The film is set in and will be shot in and around Chennai. Nelson says that they are planning to wrap the film by December, aiming for a release early next year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Nelson Venkatesan, who recently directed Farhana, is back with a new film titled DNA. The upcoming film stars Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead. Jayanthi Ambethkumar and Ambethkumar are backing this project under the Olympia Movies banner. Talking about the film, Nelson shares. “I made Farhana as a drama film with a few thriller aspects, but a section of the audience considered it to be a drama.” He goes on to add that the film will also have action, “I will always play to my strengths, which include powerful characters, good writing and solid emotions. Additionally, this film will have ample stunts and songs.” The director further sheds light on why he chose Atharvaa and Nimisha as the film’s leads. “I have been observing Atharvaa from Bana Kaathadi. I find his eyes to be very powerful. I am a huge fan of Nimisha Sajayan, and she is one of the finest performers in the country. She was our first and only choice, and I think this will be a memorable character for Nimisha in her filmography,” he shares.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the film’s pooja ceremony completed, Nelson reveals details about the title, “The term DNA has a lot of layers, and when one reads the word, many things may come to their mind. There may be a connection to all those meanings in the film.” The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak. DNA will be edited by VJ Joseph Sabu while Parthiban handles the cinematography and Shivashankar is the art director. The film is set in and will be shot in and around Chennai. Nelson says that they are planning to wrap the film by December, aiming for a release early next year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp