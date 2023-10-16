Gouri Kishan joins Suzhal 2

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

The hit Prime Video series Suzhal has been renewed for a second season.

In a recent conversation with CE, actor Gouri Kishan confirmed the same while revealing that she will be playing a crucial role in it. Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Parthiban, who played prominent roles in the first season, are also expected to reprise their roles.

Suzhal, created by Pushkar and Gayathri, is a crime thriller series centered around the investigation of a missing girl in a hilly town named Saambaloor. The show earned much appreciation for how it layered the thriller elements with several other relevant themes — all set over the course of nine days of Mayana Kollai. The sequel is expected to continue from where the first season ended.

Meanwhile, Gouri Kishan is currently working on another web series. Titled Love Under Construction, the Disney+ Hotstar show made in Malayalam is directed by Vaashi-fame Vishnu G Raghav. According to Gouri, it’s a relationship drama, in which Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese also play prominent roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

