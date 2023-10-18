Sasikumar and Sathyasiva reunite for new project

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Actor Sasikumar and director Sathyasiva of Kazhugu fame, who previously worked together in the revenge thriller Naan Mirugamai Maara last year, have joined hands for a yet-to-be-titled film.

Sathyasiva shares that he has learnt a lot from the feedback of Naan Mirugamai Maara. “It was initially planned to be a direct OTT release and we pushed the violence to the maximum level. But when it unexpectedly got a theatrical release, it clearly didn’t go well with his family audience. But our new film has all the elements Sasikumar’s fans expect.”

He goes on to add that the film is based on a famous real-life incident that happened in Tamil Nadu, in the 90s. “I would be spoiling the experience for the audience if I revealed the incident this early. But I can assure you that the film will provide an intriguing, multi-layered perspective to it.”

The film has music by Ghibran, cinematography by NS Udhayakumar and editing by Srikanth NB. Produced by Pandian Parasuram, under his banner Vijayahanapathy Pictures, the film is in the final leg of shooting and the makers have planned to release the film on Pongal weekend.

