WATCH | Kaali Venkat's 'Kida' trailer sees Kaali Venkat essaying role of meat seller

Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his X handle and shared the trailer for Kaali Venkat's upcoming film Kida. The film is directed by Ra. Venkat.

The trailer of Kida opens with the saying that the festival of Diwali brings together all the people of India irrespective of their religion and caste. Poo Ramu plays a doting grandfather who wants to gift his grandson new clothes of his choice, but struggles to do so because of its high cost.

The film takes us through the journey of the grandfather as he tries all means to make his grandson happy amidst all obstacles, even if it means selling the goat that he has kept as an offering to God.

We also see Kaali Venkat playing the role of a meat seller who is also planning to sell a goat.

Kida stars Kaali Venkat and Poo Ramu (posthumously) in lead roles. The film is produced by ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore and has cinematography by M Jayaprakash. The music is scored by Theeson. Kida has made rounds in the festival circuit before hitting the theatres.

The film hits theatres on the occasion of Diwali (November 11) this year.

