Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Kaali Venkat's 'Kida' trailer sees Kaali Venkat essaying role of meat seller

The film takes us through the journey of a grandfather as he tries all means to make his grandson happy amidst all obstacles, even if it means selling the goat that he has kept as an offering to God.

Published: 23rd October 2023 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Kida' starring Poo Ramu who plays a doting grandfather.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Kida' starring Poo Ramu who plays a doting grandfather.

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his X handle and shared the trailer for Kaali Venkat's upcoming film Kida. The film is directed by Ra. Venkat.

The trailer of Kida opens with the saying that the festival of Diwali brings together all the people of India irrespective of their religion and caste. Poo Ramu plays a doting grandfather who wants to gift his grandson new clothes of his choice, but struggles to do so because of its high cost.

The film takes us through the journey of the grandfather as he tries all means to make his grandson happy amidst all obstacles, even if it means selling the goat that he has kept as an offering to God.

We also see Kaali Venkat playing the role of a meat seller who is also planning to sell a goat.

Kida stars Kaali Venkat and Poo Ramu (posthumously) in lead roles. The film is produced by ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore and has cinematography by M Jayaprakash. The music is scored by Theeson. Kida has made rounds in the festival circuit before hitting the theatres.

The film hits theatres on the occasion of Diwali (November 11) this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kida trailer release Kaali Venkat Ra. Venkat Poo Ramu Vijay Sethupathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp