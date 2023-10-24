Pooja video of actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 68' out; cast and crew details revealed

By Express News Service

Even before the release of Leo, AGS Entertainment revealed that they would be collaborating with Vijay for their landmark 25th film. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film, titled Thalapathy 68, went on floors in the first week of October. However, AGS' Archana Kalpathi assured that there would be no updates about the film till the release of Leo to ensure the focus is on the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Staying true to their word, AGS Entertainment took to social media to release the pooja video of Thalapathy 68 days after Leo's release which has taken the global box office by storm.

In the video, we see the movers and shakers of Thalapathy 68 attending the event. Confirming speculations about the cast of the film, the video features actors Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakashi Chaudhary, Prabhudheva, Mohan, and Jayaram. Apart from these actors, Thalapathy 68 also has Venkat Prabhu regulars Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajai Raj, and Aravind Akash as part of the cast.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Thalapathy 68 is set to have cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, art direction by Rajeevan, and stunt direction by Dileep Subbarayan.

The film has a lot of first collaborations including one between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. This is the first time Vijay will be sharing screen space with Prashanth, Mohan, and Laila. This movie also marks the big-ticket step up for Meenakshi Chaudhary, who was last seen in Tamil in Vijay Antony's Kolai. Thalapathy 68 marks Sneha's second film with both Vijay and Venkat Prabhu.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Leo, which hit screens on October 19, is breaking box-office records not just in Tamil Nadu, but across various states in India, and even at the global box-office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which also starred actors like Trisha, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Sandy Master, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun, was backed by Seven Screen Studio, and had music by Anirudh Ravichander.

