Mahat Raghavendra and Meenakshi Govindarajan join hands for 'Kadhale Kadhale'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Actor Mahat Raghavendra and Meenakshi Govindarajan have joined hands for an upcoming romantic-comedy film, titled Kadhale Kadhale.

Backed by P Ranganathan of Sri Vaari Films, the rom-com is written and directed by R Premnath. The film went on floors on Wednesday.

Opening up about the plot of the film, director Premnath says, “Kadhale Kadhale is set in today’s world that swipes left and right to choose their partners. With a fun take on modern-day romance, the film tries to explain how love and relationships have evolved over the years.”

On why he chose Mahat to play his lead, Premnath reveals, “I chose Mahat because I needed an actor who doesn’t have any reputation as a big star. I wanted someone who was relatable to the audience.”

Further shedding light on the actors’ roles in the film, the director explains, “Mahat’s character is like any man in today’s world. He uses dating apps to choose his soulmate. However, he falls in love with Meenakshi’s character and decides that she is his soulmate. But she is quite the opposite person. She is modern but is hesitant about the contemporary dating culture.”

The film also stars veteran director Bharathiraja, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar and Raveena Ravi, among others.

“The film also shows parallel love stories. It will feature two young children falling in love. Bharathiraja sir plays an old man, who loves his wife even after her death. His love for his wife is what makes Mahat rethink modern-day romance,” the director says.

The technical team of Kadhale Kadhale includes music composer Vishal Chandrashekar, DOP Sudharshan Govindarajan and editor Thiyagu.

The makers are planning to release the film on Valentine’s Day next year.

