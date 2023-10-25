My heart is thumping with joy: Rajinikanth on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170

By Express News Service

Actor Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting for Thalaivar 170 helmed by TJ Gnanavel, took to social media to share his happiness on reuniting with actor Amitabh Bachchan once again onscreen.

Posting a photograph of himself along with Amitabh, Rajinikanth wrote, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan#Thalaivar170 pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y October 25, 2023

It is to be noted that in their long-standing friendship, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in a number of films. Their last film together was the 1991 Hindi film Hum. Thalaivar 170 will mark Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritu Singh, among others. Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the music.

