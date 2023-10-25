Home Entertainment Tamil

My heart is thumping with joy: Rajinikanth on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. (Photo | twitter)

By Express News Service

Actor Rajinikanth, who is currently shooting for Thalaivar 170 helmed by TJ Gnanavel, took to social media to share his happiness on reuniting with actor Amitabh Bachchan once again onscreen.

Posting a photograph of himself along with Amitabh, Rajinikanth wrote, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

It is to be noted that in their long-standing friendship, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in a number of films. Their last film together was the 1991 Hindi film HumThalaivar 170 will mark Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritu Singh, among others. Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the music.

