Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara's next film titled 'Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food' 

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the upcoming movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, known for the 2016 short film "The Gap".

Published: 25th October 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot from the announcement video posted on X by Zee Studios South, starring Nayanthara in and as 'Annapoorani.

A screenshot from the announcement video posted on X by Zee Studios South, starring Nayanthara in and as 'Annapoorani.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The title of "Jawan" star Nayanthara's 75th film is "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food", the makers have announced.

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the upcoming movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, known for the 2016 short film "The Gap".

Zee Studios South shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday evening.

"Presenting Lady Superstar in and as #Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food is on her way to tickle your taste buds! #Nayanthara #N75 @Actor_Jai "@Nilesh_Krishnaa @zeestudiossouth @tridentartsoffl @NaadSstudios #Ravindran @Naadsstudios @SETHIJATIN @kejriwalakshay @sanjayragh @Kirubakaran_AKR @TheVinothCj @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1," the banner wrote on the microblogging site.

Nayanthara also posted about the upcoming project on her official Instagram account.

"Dear @nileshkrishnaa Am so proud of u.

Your love for cinema will take u to greater heights !! Time to sprinkle ur magic @sathyansooryan.

isc -can't wait for the world to see ur amazing visuals @actorjai @musicthaman @_praveenantony @zeestudiossouth @tridentartsoffl @naadsstudios (sic)" the actor captioned the film's announcement teaser.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food", which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food Zee Studios South

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp