Nayanthara's next film titled 'Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food' 

By PTI

CHENNAI: The title of "Jawan" star Nayanthara's 75th film is "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food", the makers have announced.

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the upcoming movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, known for the 2016 short film "The Gap".

Zee Studios South shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday evening.

"Presenting Lady Superstar in and as #Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food is on her way to tickle your taste buds! #Nayanthara #N75 @Actor_Jai "@Nilesh_Krishnaa @zeestudiossouth @tridentartsoffl @NaadSstudios #Ravindran @Naadsstudios @SETHIJATIN @kejriwalakshay @sanjayragh @Kirubakaran_AKR @TheVinothCj @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1," the banner wrote on the microblogging site.

Nayanthara also posted about the upcoming project on her official Instagram account.

"Dear @nileshkrishnaa Am so proud of u.

Your love for cinema will take u to greater heights !! Time to sprinkle ur magic @sathyansooryan.

isc -can't wait for the world to see ur amazing visuals @actorjai @musicthaman @_praveenantony @zeestudiossouth @tridentartsoffl @naadsstudios (sic)" the actor captioned the film's announcement teaser.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food", which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S.

