WATCH | Trailer of Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' sees Vinayakan, GVM in promising roles

With exactly a month to go for the release of Vikram's much-anticipated and long-delayed action entertainer Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, the makers have released the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the trailer opens with footage from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The narrator explains how it got late for the first NSG chopper to land owing to several procedures.

He later says that it has to be rectified one by one. When Parthiban asks how, he explains that he has created an eleven-member covert team called 'The Basement' which will be headed by Vikram who plays the lead character named John. The later part of the trailer showcases Vikram and his team's operation unfolding and the several obstacles they face along the way.

The production of Dhruva Natchathiram began in 2016. The release of the film has been postponed many times owing to production difficulties.

Dhruva Natchathiram has an ensemble cast including actors like Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Gautham Vasudev Menon also plays a key role in the film. Dhruva Natchathiram is backed by Ondraga Entertainment and Oru Oorile Oru Film House.

With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran, Dhruva Natchathiram has editing by Praveen Antony. The film has music composed by Harris Jayaraj.

