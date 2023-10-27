Suriya and Dulquer confirmed for Sudha Kongara’s big-scale feature

By Express News Service

After helming Soorarai Pottru, Suriya and director Sudha Kongara are back together for the actor’s 43rd film. The official announcement was made by Suriya-Jyotika’s home banner 2D Entertainment on their X handle. GV Prakash is scoring the music for the film.

A small glimpse of the film was unveiled by the makers where we can see several people on a protest ground with flame torches in their hand. Along with the glimpse we also see half the title revealed. The second half of the title is Purananooru.

Confirming speculations that were going rounds on social media even before the announcements were made, the makers have revealed that Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of the cast. Vijay Varma, who was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan, is set to make his Kollywood debut through this film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also star Nazriya in a pivotal role. After almost a decade, Nazriya is returning to the Tamil industry through Suriya 43.She last starred in Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014) opposite Jai. Suriya 43 will mark GV Prakash’s 100th film as a music director. Interestingly, the composer teased about this project a few days back on his X handle saying, “GV 100 anytime soon.”

Suriya and Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, received rave reviews and won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards. A Hindi remake of the same is in the works.The upcoming film is to be produced by Jyotika, Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian on behalf of Suriya’s production house, 2D Entertainment.

