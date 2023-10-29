Home Entertainment Tamil

It's a wrap for the Mumbai schedule of Thalaivar 170

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions

Published: 29th October 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Thalaivar_170

Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

By Express News Service

We know that the iconic actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are set to star together after 33 years in the upcoming tentatively titled film, Thalivar 170, helmed by TJ Gnanavel and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The latest update is that the Mumbai schedule of the film has been completed. The production house announced the news on Sunday by sharing a picture of both the actors together.

Taking to the X handle( formerly Twitter), Lyca wrote, " When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of Thalaivar170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! Thalaivar170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! Done with MUMBAI Schedule" (sic) 

Thalaivar 170 went on floors in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month. Apart from the legends, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Rithika Singh and VJ Rakshan.

The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It will mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with a Rajinikanth starrer. The musician had earlier played keys for Rajinikanth's Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next release will be Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, in which the veteran essays an extended cameo role. Furthermore, the actor will be joining forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, which is also backed by Lyca Productions.

(The story appeared originally on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalivar 170

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp