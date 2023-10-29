It's a wrap for the Mumbai schedule of Thalaivar 170

By Express News Service

We know that the iconic actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are set to star together after 33 years in the upcoming tentatively titled film, Thalivar 170, helmed by TJ Gnanavel and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The latest update is that the Mumbai schedule of the film has been completed. The production house announced the news on Sunday by sharing a picture of both the actors together.

Taking to the X handle( formerly Twitter), Lyca wrote, " When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of Thalaivar170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! Thalaivar170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! Done with MUMBAI Schedule" (sic)

Thalaivar 170 went on floors in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month. Apart from the legends, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Rithika Singh and VJ Rakshan.

The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It will mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with a Rajinikanth starrer. The musician had earlier played keys for Rajinikanth's Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next release will be Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, in which the veteran essays an extended cameo role. Furthermore, the actor will be joining forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, which is also backed by Lyca Productions.

(The story appeared originally on Cinema Express)

