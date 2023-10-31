Location diaries: Mother once again

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

For her upcoming film Miriam Maa, actor Rekha Harris had to shoot in a small house filled with a lot of people and shooting equipment. But she shares that the infectious energy of director Malathi kept her going.

“It was too hot to perform. But I noticed how Malathi, who was also acting in the film, remained absolutely calm. I never saw an iota of tension on her face, as she handled the shoot, smoothly juggling acting and filmmaking. With great composure she was checking the monitor and discussing points with her actors and the cameraman,” says Rekha.

Rekha was also impressed with the planning and hospitality of Malathi. “She sent me the full script beforehand. I loved the unusual story and accepted it immediately. She knew how to get the best out of her actors, when to push us and when to step back. She would never say no to anything and kept us all happy on sets. She even pampered the foodie in me, with my favourite dishes on sets. She made going to work each day a very pleasant experience.”

Rekha had to shoot a song at the beachside on a set. “Malathi ensured that I was comfortable and held a rehearsal beforehand for me. She also handpicked colorful costumes for me which suited my personality in the film. Her aesthetic sense could be seen in every frame and it uplifted the film on the whole.”

Rekha plays a pregnant woman in the film and she had to tie a cushion around her waist all day. She confesses that it wasn’t easy at all. “It was already very hot and the cushion tied around me all day made it even tougher. I couldn’t even take it off during breaks, for continuity purposes. Even during the lunch break, I had it on.

As a result, my skin became itchy and sore. I had to use medication to reduce the skin irritation and continue the shooting.” But she feels all the efforts were well worth it. “When I saw the results on-screen during the dubbing, I forgot all the discomfort instantly. I am now excited to know how much the audience would enjoy our film. It feels so nice to recall all the fun times I shared with my co-stars on sets.”

