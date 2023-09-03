The trailer of Jayam Ravi's Iraivan is here

By Express News Service

The makers of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Iraivan released the film's trailer on Sunday. The film is directed by I Ahmed, who has previously helmed Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan.

The trailer starts by showing Brahma (Rahul Bose), a serial killer targetting young women, and assassinating them in the most brutal way possible. We then get introduced to Jayam Ravi's Arjun, a straightforward cop who believes in taking justice into his own hands. The chase between the cop and the psycho-killer is the story of Iraivan.

Iraivan is billed as a commercial entertainer. Iraivan will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Backed by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram G of Passion Studios, Iraivan has cinematography by Hari K Vedanth and editing by Manikanda Balaji.

Iraivan marks the second collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Ahmed after Jana Gana Mana, a big-budget spy thriller, which is yet to be completed. The film's shoot got stalled halfway due to the pandemic-induced restrictions. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the composer for Jana Gana Mana as well.

Iraivan is all set to hit theatres on September 28. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(The story appeared originally on Cinema Express)

