‘There is beauty in cliches’: Gouri Kishan

Gouri Kishan, who started her career by playing the school-going younger version of Trisha in 96, recently returned to school in Vignesh Karthick’s third directorial, Adiyae.

Just like in 96, here too she plays a singer, but this time her lover Jeeva (GV Prakash) likes her singing ‘Poongatrile’, and not ‘Yamunai Aatrile’.“Adiyae is my 9th feature film, and I have only been a singer in my debut, 96 and its remake. So out of 9 films, I don’t think being cast as a singer in 2 films is that stereotypical,” says a confident Gouri when asked if she’s being typecast. In this conversation, the actor talks about her role in Adiyae and more.

What about Senthazhini attracted you?

I felt Senthazhini to be a very beautifully written character with so many layers. Only while listening to some stories are we immediately able to picturise ourselves playing the role, Senthazhini was one such character. The character added so much life to the story of Adiyae.

The concept of the multiverse and the alternate reality was another important reason that made me side with the script. Many people have not really heard such a concept here. I think we have all reached a point where there is so much influx of content that there is a need for every film to stand out. Adiyae’s script had everything to be identified as unique.

Were you ever worried about the scope of your character?

No, I did not have any worries about the scope of my character. In fact, I think I had a huge range for my performance in the film when compared to so many other female characters that are written now. Yes, the film is about how GV’s character travels through both worlds. But, if you think about it, it is only for Senthazhini that he travels so much. In my opinion, the film revolves around Senthazhini. The film is also titled Adiyae because it revolves around Senthazhini.

If you were to experience the multiverse and travel to an alternate reality, what would you like to be in that reality?

The horizon is never-ending when we imagine living in an alternate reality. I have visualised myself being a variety of things; a waitress, a sports presenter, a novelist or even an entrepreneur. To be very specific, I have imagined a life where I am a background dancer who ends up becoming very successful in life. Possibly even a model who wins the Miss India title. I have thought of every possibility.

Senthazhini is naive and gullible. Is Gouri Kishan like Senthazhini?

Yes, Senthazhini is a naive and gullible girl. I am nothing like Senthazhini in reality. I think I am emotionally mature and a borderline cynical person. Growing up in a city, meeting several different people, and being challenged with very taxing situations has made me the exact opposite of naive and gullible.

Have you reached a position where you contribute to the intellectual additions of a film?

I am slowly getting there. In Adiyae, I didn’t have many suggestions to give because Vignesh Karthick, as a writer and director, was very clear and confident about his concept. He was very specific about all of our characteristics. However, in my upcoming Malayalam romantic drama, Little Miss Rawther, I was a part of all the production stages, from pre-production and scripting to post. They consulted me through every step and for the first time, I was a part of the decision-making meetings. In fact, they even changed the title to Little Miss Rawther, on my suggestion. So I am definitely getting there.

Do you feel your height is seen as a limitation in the industry?

I wouldn’t say being shorter in height is a limitation as such because being too tall is also considered to be challenging. I have personally never faced any kind of differential treatment because I am on the shorter side.

What do you think about getting roles that are similar to your real age?

Getting roles similar to my age makes it easier. I am exactly thinking like the character because she is the same age as my real-life self. It thereby becomes easier to relate to, making my performance more organic. And when my character is also my age, I get to intellectually contribute more to the dialogues and the script, as I know how a woman of this generation thinks and acts.

Be it with Mugakavasa Mutham, Beginning or Adiyae, either your role or the film’s concept is unconventional. Do you specifically go in search of such scripts?

I have been attracted towards unconventional roles because I believe that those characters are the ones that catch attention. Ask any actor, the first thing they would say about a character is that it needs to be exciting. When I hear a script, I listen to it as though I am a watcher, and if I get excited from that perspective then I pick it up. Having said that, I believe that there’s beauty in cliche too, and I don’t only go looking for unconventional scripts.

