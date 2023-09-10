Home Entertainment Tamil

Arjun Das, Dushara Vijayan's 'Aneethi', gets an OTT release date

The film also stars Vanitha Vijaykumar, Bharani, Suresh Chakravarthi, Pugazh, Aranthangi Nisha, Kaali Venkat, Sarah, Arjun Chidambaram, Subramaniam Siva, J Sathish Kumar and T Siva.

Published: 10th September 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in 'Aneethi'.

By Express News Service

Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan have recently teamed up for the film Aneethi, helmed by director Vasantabalan. The film hit the theatres on July 21. It has now been learned that Aneethi will stream on aha on September 15.

The film also stars Vanitha Vijaykumar, Bharani, Suresh Chakravarthi, Pugazh, Aranthangi Nisha, Kaali Venkat, Sarah, Arjun Chidambaram, Subramaniam Siva, J Sathish Kumar and T Siva.

When the film was released in theatres, it opened to mixed reception," The film could have risen above the so-so space with some more finesse in treatment and crisp narrative and execution choices", reads an excerpt from the CE review of the film. 

Aneethi is bankrolled by Vasanthabalan along with M Krishna Kumar, Murugan Gnanavel and Varadharajan Manickam under their new banner, Urban Boyz Studios.

The technical crew of Aneethi includes Vasanthabalan's usual collaborated GV Prakash composing the music, A M Edwin Sakay cranking the camera, and Ravikumar M on the edit. 

The film was also released in Telugu as Blood and Chocolate.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Das Dushara Vijayan Aneethi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp