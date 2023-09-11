Home Entertainment Tamil

Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Rajinikanth's 171st film

Anirudh Ravichander, who is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by Anbariv.

Rajinikanth (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on their first film, said production house Sun Pictures.

After months of speculation that Kanagaraj will direct Rajinikanth in the actor's 171st film, the Chennai-based banner made the official announcement on social media on Monday.

The currently untitled movie will be written and directed by Kanagaraj.

Anirudh Ravichander, who is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan", will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by "Anbariv".

"We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh. An @anirudhofficial musical. Action by @anbariv," Sun Pictures said in a post on X.

Kanagaraj, known for "Kaithi", "Vikram" and the upcoming "Leo", also expressed happiness about working with Rajinikanth.

"Excited to be joining hands with Thalaivar @rajinikanth Sir for #Thalaivar171 with @sunpictures. An @anirudhofficial Musical. An @anbariv stunt," the director wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Rajinikanth was last seen in "Jailer", which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

