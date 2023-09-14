SJ Suryah’s 'Killer' to be a blend of romcom and spy thriller

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Actor-director SJ Suryah, who had taken a break from filmmaking, announced last year that he would be making a comeback with a new film titled 'Killer'. Now he has revealed to us in an exclusive conversation that the film will be an ‘interesting’ blend of contrasting genres. “If a James Bond film and my own Kushi are blended together, the result would be Killer. The audience might find this amalgamation to be a bit odd, as it sounds like mixing water and oil. But I am confident that my screenplay would blend everything seamlessly and get the audience invested and excited.”

Suryah plans to start shooting for the film in January 2024, after he finishes his acting commitments. “I have drastically cut down my acting roles, I will probably sign just one film to act, alongside Killer. I wasn’t able to start the project much earlier, due to my responsibilities as an actor. By next year I will be able to completely devote myself to direct and star in Killer.”

It may be noted that Suryah had bought a luxury car last year, during the promotions of his OTT debut Vadhandhi and revealed that it will be featured extensively in his directorial Killer. However, there is no word on the rest of the cast and crew of the film yet.

SJ Suryah, who will be next seen in Mark Antony, alongside Vishal this week, also has films like Shankar’s Game Changer and Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X in various stages of production.

