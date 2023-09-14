UK version of Leo to have zero cuts 

By Express News Service

While all eyes are set on Leo, starring Vijay under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial, the film never misses to be on the news. This time, Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributors of Leo in the UK and Europe, have announced that they will release the film without any cuts, in order to retain Lokesh’s vision.

“Out of respect for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision, we’re committing to NO CUTS for #LEO’s UK release. Every frame is essential, and audiences deserve to experience it in its raw form. Once we feel the film has reached a wide audience, we’ll switch to a 12A-friendly version,” Ahimsa Entertainment mentioned in a post on X.

While Lokesh’s films are expected to have a fair share of bloodshed and violence, his previous films Vikram, Kaithi and Master, have been certified U/A in India. It’s worth a wait to see if the makers will choose to go ahead with an A certificate for the film in India or opt for U/A to cover a major audience range.

Leo, backed by Seven Screen Studio, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film also stars Trisha, Myskiin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja, among others. It is slated for a theatrical release on October 19.

