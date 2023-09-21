Home Entertainment Tamil

First look out for Samuthirakani’s 'Thiru Manikkam'

He also added that the upcoming film is based on a true incident.

Thiru Manikkam

'Thiru Manikkam' first look

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The first look poster of Thiru Manikkam, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor-director Samuthirakani in the lead role, was released by Vijay Sethupathi, on Wednesday. The film is directed by Nanda Periyasamy, who last helmed Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, starring Gautham Karthik and Cheran. 

The technical crew of the film consists of cinematographer M Sukumar and composer Vishal Chandrasekar and editor SP Raja Sethupathi. Thiru Manikkam is backed by GP Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil.

“It is a film set against the backdrop of Papanasam and revolves around a man who gets chased by everyone for doing good, but finally wins over the opposition,” says Nanda, who calls the film a societal drama.

“The film highlights the difference between surviving and living. Among everyone who is trying to survive, this is a man who wishes to live. In short, the film is about how Manikkam becomes Thiru Manikkam.” He also added that the upcoming film is based on a true incident.

The film is currently in the last stage of shooting in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Apart from Samuthirakani, Thiru Manikkam also stars Bharathiraja, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Chaams, Vadivukarasi, Ilavarasu, among others. The film will be hitting the screens in a few months.

