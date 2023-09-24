Weapon of choice

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

With rugged, chest-thumping gangsters in Pushpa and KGF, and idol-lifting mythological heroes like Baahubali, there seemed little room for southern cinema to level up. Director Guhan Senniappan didn’t think so. The result of his exploration is his upcoming superhuman Tamil film, Weapon. It stars Sathyaraj, best known for his portrayal of Katappa in Baahubali, in the titular role, alongside Vasanth Ravi and Rajiv Menon among others.

Reminiscent of the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Nick Fury is looking for the Avengers, Guhan’s opus follows a clandestine agency’s search for an ‘immortal’ man. He possesses telekinetic powers, which allow him to control magnetic fields. Guhan, however, did not want to make it a quintessential genre film, where the superhero saves the day and has a particular goal to achieve.

Imagine a person who has special powers that he never uses. He simply goes about his life not wanting to be disturbed. That is, until all hell breaks loose. That’s where the idea for the film started,” he says. The action sequences are powerful but compact, with more localised man-to-man combat. “We didn’t want to go the whole Avengers way to orchestrate over-the-top sequences. We wanted to keep it authentic and believable. Yes, there is a superhuman doing stunts, but it shouldn’t be something that destroys cities and crumbles entire worlds,” adds the director, who has made several short films, one feature film, Sawaari (2016), and Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil series, Vella Raja, in 2018 before this.

Guhan Seniappan

To up the stakes further, the film, set in the World War II era, also uses AI technology to recreate an entire flashback sequence. “We fed photos of Sathyaraj sir and Vasanth Ravi into the software, provided it with ideas for background and ambience, and got multiple options for scenes that we could use,” says the 33-year-old, whose training in photography and cinematography added richness to his imagination.

The inspiration for Weapon—the teaser for which was released last month—like most superhero films is, what else, comics. Guhan grew up reading Tintin, Justice League and a lot of anime. “The anime world is beautiful and has spawned many cinematic themes and inspired conceptualisation of scenes and stunts—Inception from Paprika, The Lion King from Kimba the White Lion, The Matrix from Ghost in the Shell, and so on,” Guhan says.

He insists that Weapon is an original story. Billed as a ‘superhuman saga’, it is scheduled to be launched simultaneously as a comic book, and have more instalments in the future. “The first part of the film is ready for the world to see. If this is successful, we have plans to turn this into a franchise with other iterations of the ‘weapon’,” he says, adding, “I remember being in a sense of wonder while reading comics as a child. Right now, I am dreaming of the next generation watching films based on the characters I have created.”

