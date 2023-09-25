Director Bala's Vanangaan first look out 

By Express News Service

The first look of director Bala's Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay in the titular role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The first look poster, graded in grey shades, shows Arun Vijay completely covered in what looks like a cement slurry. As he looks upwards, one can see him holding a sculpture of the Hindu deity Ganesha in one hand, while a bust of leader Periyar.

It is to be noted that Vanangaan was earlier announced with Suriya with the latter’s 2D Entertainment banner backing the film. However, after a few differences, the actor and his production opted out of the project.

Roshini Prakash plays the female lead in Vanangaan, while Samuthirakani, and Mysskin, perform pivotal roles in this film. GV Prakash is composing the music and Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics. RB Gurudev is handling cinematography and Silva is choreographing action sequences for this film.

The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions in association with Bala's B Studios.

