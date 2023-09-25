Director Bala's Vanangaan first look out
The film stars Arun Vijay in the titular role
Published: 25th September 2023 06:48 PM | Last Updated: 25th September 2023 06:50 PM | A+A A-
The first look of director Bala's Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay in the titular role, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.
The first look poster, graded in grey shades, shows Arun Vijay completely covered in what looks like a cement slurry. As he looks upwards, one can see him holding a sculpture of the Hindu deity Ganesha in one hand, while a bust of leader Periyar.
It is to be noted that Vanangaan was earlier announced with Suriya with the latter’s 2D Entertainment banner backing the film. However, after a few differences, the actor and his production opted out of the project.
Privileged to be wielded by the master craftsman, Director @IyakkunarBala sir himself, here it is!!— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) September 25, 2023
Excited and humbled to share the first look of #Vanangaan with you all .@gvprakash @sureshkamatchi @thondankani @DirectorMysskin @roshiniprakash_ @Vairamuthu @editorsuriya… pic.twitter.com/MOlme4l1pK
Roshini Prakash plays the female lead in Vanangaan, while Samuthirakani, and Mysskin, perform pivotal roles in this film. GV Prakash is composing the music and Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics. RB Gurudev is handling cinematography and Silva is choreographing action sequences for this film.
The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi's V House Productions in association with Bala's B Studios.