Rumours are completely untrue, nobody has ever behaved badly with me: Nithya Menen

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Nithya Menen's upcoming OTT series, Kumari Srimathi, is set to premiere on Prime Video this Thursday. This had to be the reason why Nithya was trending on social media just a couple of days before the release.

However, people were in for a rude shock when a bunch of verified social media accounts shared that Nithya opened up about harassment by a certain Tamil cinema hero, and how she faced a lot of problems in the industry.

However, when we reached out to the actor, she vehemently refuted these statements and expressed extreme displeasure about such allegations. Nithya says, "Rumours are completely untrue. I have never given an interview or said anything of this sort."

Expressing her disappointment over such statements spreading like wildfire in today's time and age, Nithya shares, "Nobody has ever behaved badly with me. I have always worked with good people who have been so gracious with me."

Nithya's clarification put an end to these rumours, which also will thankfully put an end to unfounded speculations about the identity of this supposed hero.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

