Vijay's 'Leo' makers announce there will be no audio launch 

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay's much-awaited film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been in the spotlight regarding a conundrum whirling around the film's audio launch. On Tuesday, putting an end to the ongoing confusion pertinent to the audio launch, Seven Screen Studio, the producer of Leo, confirmed that the audio launch would not be happening.

The makers also clarified that the decision had not been influenced by any "political pressure".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter ), the producer wrote, "Considering overflowing pass requests and safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons."

It is to be noted that political commentator Savukku Shankar earlier alleged that the film's audio launch, which was supposed to be conducted later this month at the Nehru Indoor Auditorium, had not been given permission as DMK family's Red Giant is arm-twisting the producer of Leo for the film's distribution rights of Chennai, Chengalpattu, North Arcot, and South Arcot. However, the Seven Screen Studio quashed the news and said they were merely rumours.

Also starring an ensemble cast including Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Mysskin, etc., Leo is all set to hit theatres on October 19.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Actor Vijay's much-awaited film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been in the spotlight regarding a conundrum whirling around the film's audio launch. On Tuesday, putting an end to the ongoing confusion pertinent to the audio launch, Seven Screen Studio, the producer of Leo, confirmed that the audio launch would not be happening. The makers also clarified that the decision had not been influenced by any "political pressure". Taking to X (formerly Twitter ), the producer wrote, "Considering overflowing pass requests and safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is to be noted that political commentator Savukku Shankar earlier alleged that the film's audio launch, which was supposed to be conducted later this month at the Nehru Indoor Auditorium, had not been given permission as DMK family's Red Giant is arm-twisting the producer of Leo for the film's distribution rights of Chennai, Chengalpattu, North Arcot, and South Arcot. However, the Seven Screen Studio quashed the news and said they were merely rumours. Also starring an ensemble cast including Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Mysskin, etc., Leo is all set to hit theatres on October 19. (The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)