'Boat'load of issues drowns this survival comedy

Ten lives, one boat, and a desperate gamble for survival. At the outset, the premise of Chimbudeven’s Boat seems like a promising survival drama. With characters that are written to cross several boxes in a checklist and conflicts that are established for too long but are resolved with absolutely no payoff, Boat neither reaches the destination nor manages to stay afloat.

Beyond the immediate threat of the sinking vessel, Boat introduces additional layers of conflict. A terrorist among the passengers and the presence of a British police officer in the 1943 setting, promises a complex interplay of tensions. However, these elements are squandered as the characters themselves remain disappointingly one-dimensional. Rather than delving into character nuances, the film resorts to predictable archetypes. Boat assembles a microcosm of Indian society, including a Muslim, an upper caste man and his daughter, a British police officer, a pregnant woman and her son, a North Indian man, a fisherman and his grandmother from the marginalised caste, and a learned man who believes in social equality. Unfortunately, these characters are mere caricatures, mouthpieces for simplistic social commentary.

When it is announced mid-sea that a terrorist is onboard, a character, who previously introduced himself as a librarian, says he is a CB-CID officer, who has taken the journey to find the terrorist. He also reveals that even though he doesn’t know who the terrorist is, he is sure that he is one of the passengers. However, at the beginning of the film, we see that all the characters climb into the boat at random. This character too does the same, and there’s no possibility that he would have a clue about the passengers. None of the characters question him regarding this.

The ensemble delivers commendable performances, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the film’s shortcomings. With a promising premise and talented actors, Boat had the potential to be a gripping survival drama. Instead, it’s a vessel overloaded with preachy dialogues and uneven pacing. The film’s relentless moralising drowns out any suspense, turning a potentially thrilling experience into a tedious ordeal. The audience, like the characters trapped on the sinking vessel, yearns for a rescue from the film’s endless sermonizing.