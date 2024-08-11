'Thangalaan' teams cancels Kerala promotion event; donates funds for Wayanad landslide relief

Sree Gokulam Movies, the banner that acquired the Kerala distribution rights of Vikram-starrer Thangalaan, has decided to cancel the state promotion event and instead help the victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

On Saturday, August 10, Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film's distributor in Kerala, announced that the planned promotional events in the state have been cancelled out of respect for the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

Through an official statement, it has been informed that "the cost of the promotion program will be given to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund." Notably, Vikram was among the first to come forward to support the cause by donating Rs 25 lakhs.