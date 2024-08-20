Rajinikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan' confirmed to hit screens on Oct 10

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan have announced October 10 as the release date. With this, the TJ Gnanavel directorial is confirmed to clash with Suriya’s Kanguva, slated for release on the same day.

Vettaiyan has Rajinikanth playing an IPS officer on a mission. Amitabh Bachchan is also making his Tamil debut with this film. It is to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are reuniting for a film after 33 years. They have earlier worked together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985), and Hum (1991).

Vettaiyan’s extended ensemble cast comprises Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Jisshu Sengupta, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this film, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta (2019), Darbar (2020), and Jailer (2023).