Selvaraghavan & SJ Suryah join 'Raayan'

Selvaraghavan and SJ Suryah have joined the cast of Dhanush’s third directorial Raayan. Besides directing Dhanush also stars in the film. While this is Dhanush’s first collaboration with SJ Suryah, he has worked under his brother Selvaraghavan’s direction on multiple films. However, this is the first time Dhanush is directing Selvaraghavan.

Raayan also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan. It has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by Prasanna GK, and action choreography by Peter Hein. Raayan, which is Dhanush 50th film as an actor, is billed as a pan-India project, with simultaneous releases in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

It is worth mentioning that Dhanush is also directing another film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, a romantic drama, which has a young star cast including names like Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas. The film is being produced under his banner Wunderbar Films.