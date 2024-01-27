Tamil Nadu: Mortal remains of Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini to reach Gudalur for final rites shortly

THENI: Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini died of cancer on January 25. The mortal remains of Bhavatharini will arrive in Gudalur for the final rites shortly.

Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Friday.