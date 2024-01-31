Speak of the devil

“I believe there’s a Devil within every human being, who makes us lean towards immoral thoughts or actions,” he explains adding that the film deals with how people identify their inner devil and purify their minds. Poorna has previously played the lead in Aathityaa’s Savarakathi and Kannamoochi.

“It’s easy to work with Poorna as we have worked together before. For Devil, I needed someone like Revathy from Mouna Ragam, and Poorna perfectly fit the bill,” he shares. With Vidharth he wanted to break the stereotypical image associated with the actor, “Vidharth usually comes across as someone who would stay true to his spouse in a healthy marriage. I wanted to break that image of his and show him as a grey character.” Aathityaa’s brother, director Mysskin, is making his debut as a music composer with Devil.