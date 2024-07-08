Raaj Aiyyappa to headline 'Love Ink'

Raaj Aiyyappa, best known for his performance in Ajith’s Valimai, is all set to headline an upcoming film titled Love Ink, along with actor Delna Davis of Kurangu Bommai-fame. The upcoming film is all set to be directed by debutant Megaraj Doss, who has previously worked as an associate director in Attakathi-fame Dinesh’s upcoming film Karuppu Pulsar.

Opening up about the film’s genre, Megaraj says that Love Ink is a rom-com action drama. “Young couples today have a craze towards getting inked. The film will revolve around the tragedy that getting inked brings into the life of a couple,” he says. On choosing Raaj Aiyyappa as his lead, Megaraj says,

“I wanted someone who comes across as a boy-next-door. Sibi, the film’s protagonist, is a DJ from Chintadripet. I felt like Raaj Aiyyappa was the perfect choice to portray a Chennai boy.” Further, he chose Delna as the female lead after watching her performance in the Anbe Vaa TV serial.

“The quintessential cute female lead, like Hansika, has not been seen in Tamil cinema for a while. I needed such a female lead for my film, and Delna fit the bill,” he explains. Love Ink also stars Yogi Babu, Dileepan, VTV Ganesh, Munish Kanth, Arshad, Pattimandram Raja, Vinodhini, Maran, Subhashini Kannan, KPY Vinoth, Maurish Dass, and Preetha in supporting roles. The film’s technical crew comprises Premalu-fame music composer Vishnu Vijay, cinematographer Arjjuna AS, and editor B Krishna Sudarsan.

Backed by Mahendiran Adhikesavan of MR Pictures Production, Love Ink is all set to go on floors tomorrow. The makers have planned for three shoot schedules in Chennai and Thanjavur. The film’s production is expected to be wrapped up by September.