Dhanush's cryptic post hints at Ilaiyaraaja biopic announcement

The post could very well mean an official announcement about the Ilaiyaraaja biopic project would be made on Wednesday.

Dhanush will essay the role of legendary musician Ilaiyaraja in the untitled film that would be helmed by Arun Matheswaran.

With Dhanush being a self-confessed fan of Ilaiyaraaja, the initial reports about the film has got the fans excited.

The duo last workers together on Captain Miller, which was released on January 12 this year. Dhanush had also lent his voice for 'Onnoda Nadantha' in Ilaiyaraaja's music in Viduthalai: Part One.

(The story originally appeared on Cinema Express)