Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic launched

We had earlier reported about Dhanush headlining the biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The project was officially launched on Wednesday. Dhanush, Ilaiyaraaja, Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja and several other celebrities attended the event in Chennai. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, whose last made Captain Miller, also starring Dhanush.

The first-look poster of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic was launched at the event. While speculations are rife that Ilaiyaraaja himself might be composing the music for the film, it has not been confirmed yet.

The film has Nirav Shah as the cinematographer and Muthuraj as the production designer. Backed by Connekkt Media, Mercuri Movies and PK Prime Production, it is mounted as a pan-India project with release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages