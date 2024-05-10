Ali Fazal on board for 'Thug Life'

KOCHI: Actor Ali Fazal will be making his Tamil film debut with 'Thug Life'. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the film is helmed by Mani Ratnam.

While the details of Ali’s character are being kept under wraps, the actor expressed his elation at being a part of the venture.

“I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani sir’s vision for 'Thug Life',” he said, adding, “I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It’s also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling.”

'Thug Life', billed as a gangster film, reunites Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, after 37 years since 'Nayakan'. Announced last year, the film is a co-production between Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

It has cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, music by AR Rahman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and stunts by Anbariv.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s long-delayed film 'Metro.... In Dino', scheduled to hit cinemas on November 29. He was last seen in Vishal Baradwaj’s 'Khufiya', alongside Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.