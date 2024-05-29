Team Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu approaches Upendra to portray the iconic Kempegowda on screen

BENGALURU : While the upcoming film Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is in a legal dispute with director TS Nagabharana over its title rights, its makers are in the process of finalising the cast for the film.

Dharmabheeru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is helmed by Dinesh Baboo, best known as the Amruthavarshini director, and produced by Kiran Thotambyle. The film’s team is keen on bringing a big star in the lead role of Kempegowda, with plans to approach none other than Real Star Upendra. Sources reveal that initial discussions have commenced, yet a meeting with Upendra is pending due to his commitments with his directorial venture, UI.

Additionally, the makers have approached Ashika Ranganath to play the female lead of the film, set to be a Kannada-English bilingual and also titled The Pioneer of Bangalore. Confirmation of the actors’ involvement will follow detailed discussions and scheduling adjustments, prior to an official announcement.