Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

We had earlier reported about Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj teaming up for Coolie, billed as an action thriller. It has now been confirmed that veteran actor Sathyaraj has joined the cast.

During a press meet, the actor revealed that he has onboarded the film. However, he refused to divulge details about his role. Notably, he is reuniting with Rajinikanth after 38 years. The duo paired last in Mr Bharath (1986). Apart from Sathyaraj, there has been no announcement regarding the rest of the cast or a release date.

On the technical team, Coolie has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh along with Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film. Coolie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner. The film is expected to go on floors from June.

Sathyaraj, meanwhile, is also in talks to play a crucial role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, to be directed by Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss.