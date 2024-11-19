Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to Nayanthara's documentary; calls it her 'morning inspiration'

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently ventured into the South Indian film industry with her debut movie 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR has sent a major shout-out to Nayanthara's recently released documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 'Devera' actress dropped a poster from the documentary that featured a beautiful wedding picture of Nayanthara with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Along with the poster, Janhvi added a caption applauding the series.

Calling the series, her "morning inspiration", Janhvi wrote, "Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman," followed by a red heart emoji.

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' premiered on Netflix on November 18 on the occasion of her birthday.