The master who remains a student

There’s a searing, almost unnerving honesty that emerges when Mani Ratnam speaks about his craft—a disarming candour that lays bare his inner workings. He is an original, a man either oblivious to the mythic pedestal on which he’s placed or deliberately dismissive of it.

Early in his conversation with filmmaker Gautham Menon at the 55th International Film Festival of India, this becomes strikingly clear. “I thought I’d make one film and become a master,” he confesses, this man so widely considered a master of cinema. “But it has never felt like that. It’s still like the first film every time.”

In this humility lies the secret to how he carries the burden of expectation, and how he faces inevitable comparisons to the classics that have defined him. It’s not enough for us that he reunites with Kamal Haasan for a new project—we must summon Nayagan into every conversation.

But to Mani Ratnam, the perception of legend is a mirage, an echo that does not guide his hand. This isn’t false humility; it’s a man reverent before the vastness of his craft even after four decades. It’s a man still humbled by the blank page, still daunted by the leap from imagination to reality. “I still don’t know whether I can put together a film cogently,” he admits. “This realisation brings you down to earth, no matter what has happened, good or bad.”

This isn’t a legend wearing praise lightly—it’s a student of cinema, zen-like in his internalisation of accolades and criticisms alike.

In a world of rehearsed platitudes, Mani Ratnam’s unfiltered thoughts are a revelation. He is, in this way, not unlike his legendary collaborator Ilaiyaraaja—sharp, candid, and refreshingly indifferent to diplomacy. When asked if Ponniyin Selvan might have worked better as a web series, he quipped, “I never dreamt of Ponniyin Selvan as content you could watch on the television, pause, attend phone calls, and resume watching.”