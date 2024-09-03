'Thalaivar' to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'

For the last few days, the makers of the Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj film Coolie have been introducing the major cast members in it. On Monday, they shared the final poster featuring Rajinikanth, along with revealing that he plays a character named Deva. The cast also includes Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir.

Coolie, produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, went on floors this July. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and stunts by Anbariv.

Rajinikanth’s next release will be Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim-fame TJ Gnanavel. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubatti, is scheduled to hit screens on October 10.